MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (2-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-4)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -184, Orioles +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff put up a 5.84 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers pitching staff had a collective 3.50 ERA while averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)