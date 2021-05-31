How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

When: Monday, May 31, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 13 games. Twins: Jose Berrios (5-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-6, 5.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts).

The Orioles are 6-18 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .383 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .516 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Twins are 9-14 on the road. Minnesota has hit 71 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Michael Pineda notched his third victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Jorge Lopez registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option