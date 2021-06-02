 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

