How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Twins to start 4-game series

Minnesota Twins (13-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-13, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -160, Orioles +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins to open a four-game series.

Baltimore has an 8-13 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 8-4 in home games and 13-9 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has a .273 batting average to rank fourth on the Orioles, and has seven doubles and a home run. Cedric Mullins is 10-for-38 over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9-for-29 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 9-1, .270 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (ribs), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (calf), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)