How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

Minnesota Twins (14-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-14, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.17 ERA, .70 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, .93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has gone 8-4 in home games and 14-9 overall. The Twins have gone 6-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with two home runs while slugging .372. Austin Hays is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (ribs), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)