MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Twins take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Orioles

Minnesota Twins (15-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA, .94 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Orioles +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 5-6 in home games and 8-15 overall. The Orioles are 4-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 15-9 overall and 8-4 in home games. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.01.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 6-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (five doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)