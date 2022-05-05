How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore is 9-15 overall and 6-6 in home games. The Orioles are 4-9 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Minnesota is 15-10 overall and 8-4 at home. The Twins have hit 26 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 10 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and three home runs). Anthony Santander is 6-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (five doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 9-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)