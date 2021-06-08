How to Watch New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +106, Mets -123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Orioles Tuesday.

The Orioles are 10-20 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Mets have gone 14-18 away from home. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.09, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.41.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-1. Taijuan Walker earned his third victory and Dominic Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for New York. Matt Harvey registered his third loss for Baltimore.