How to Watch New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +123, Mets -143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 11-20 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Mets are 14-19 in road games. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.23, Marcus Stroman paces the staff with a mark of 2.41.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-3. Bruce Zimmermann notched his fourth victory and Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Baltimore. David Peterson registered his fifth loss for New York.