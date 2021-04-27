How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

When: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. This is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – don’t carry MASN – this is your only option to stream Orioles games all year long.

Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees will take on the Orioles Tuesday.

The Orioles are 5-5 against AL East teams. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .228 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .365.

The Yankees have gone 5-11 against division opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .202 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .264.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-2. Matt Harvey earned his second victory and Mullins went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and two RBI for Baltimore. Deivi Garcia took his first loss for New York.