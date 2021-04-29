How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

When: Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network and MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 8.15 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Domingo German. German pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .282, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Yankees have gone 7-11 against division opponents. New York has hit 32 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-0. Domingo German recorded his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Dean Kremer took his second loss for Baltimore.

