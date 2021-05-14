How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and WPIX (The CW in New York_, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

When: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN / WPIX (The CW in New York)

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is available on WPIX (the local CW affiliate in NY), which is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

This is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available locally with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – don’t carry MASN – this is your only option to stream Orioles games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will meet on Friday. Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts).

The Orioles are 7-10 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, John Means leads them with a mark of 9.2.

The Yankees are 9-13 in division games. New York has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with nine, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.