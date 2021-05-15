How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
- When: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network and MASN
- Stream: Watch with
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.
Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).
The Orioles are 7-11 against AL East opponents. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .313.
The Yankees are 10-13 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .375.
The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Corey Kluber earned his third victory and Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for New York. Travis Lakins Sr. took his fourth loss for Baltimore.
