How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

When: Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES Network and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).

The Orioles are 7-11 against AL East opponents. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .313.

The Yankees are 10-13 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a mark of .375.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Corey Kluber earned his third victory and Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for New York. Travis Lakins Sr. took his fourth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option