How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles begin 3-game series at home against the Yankees

New York Yankees (4-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-5)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -209, Orioles +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA while averaging 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: day-to-day (forearm), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)