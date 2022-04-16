How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

New York Yankees (4-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-5)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 21.60 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -189, Orioles +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while giving up 5.9 in the 2021 season.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)