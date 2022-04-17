MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

New York Yankees (5-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-6)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, .00 ERA, .69 WHIP, five strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)