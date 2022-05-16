How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles to end losing streak in matchup with the Yankees

New York Yankees (25-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-21, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-0, 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to end their three-game skid when they take on the New York Yankees.

Baltimore is 14-21 overall and 9-7 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 25-9 overall and 14-4 in home games. The Yankees have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .321.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has a .291 batting average to rank fourth on the Orioles, and has nine doubles and three home runs. Cedric Mullins is 14-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton has two doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 10-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)