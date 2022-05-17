How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

New York Yankees (26-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -227, Orioles +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to break their four-game skid when they play the New York Yankees.

Baltimore has gone 9-8 at home and 14-22 overall. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has gone 14-4 at home and 26-9 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .242, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has five home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI while hitting .253 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .224 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 12-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)