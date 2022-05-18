MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

New York Yankees (27-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-23, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 27-9 record overall and a 14-4 record at home. The Yankees have an 18-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has nine doubles and three home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Judge has seven doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .315 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)