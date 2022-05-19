 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
MASN≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Yankees aim to keep win streak going against the Orioles

New York Yankees (28-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-24, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 9-10 record in home games and a 14-24 record overall. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.75.

New York is 28-9 overall and 14-4 in home games. The Yankees have a 14-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 30 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .256 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

