How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

This Yankees game is one of the 21 games that will be airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Yankees aim to break road slide, face the Orioles

New York Yankees (64-30, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-46, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -158, Orioles +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

Baltimore has a 25-17 record in home games and a 46-46 record overall. The Orioles have hit 95 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

New York has a 64-30 record overall and a 27-18 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 19-12 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has seven home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .256 for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 13-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu is seventh on the Yankees with a .285 batting average, and has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 50 walks and 37 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-35 with eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: day-to-day (hand), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)