How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles Face Yankees After Close Loss

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 3.02 ERA, .97 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: day-to-day (hand), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)