MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Yankees play the Orioles after Judge's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (65-31, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (47-47, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-1, 2.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -183, Orioles +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Orioles on Saturday.

Baltimore has a 47-47 record overall and a 26-18 record at home. The Orioles have a 29-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 65-31 record overall and a 28-19 record in road games. The Yankees have a 20-12 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 10-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 16 home runs while slugging .427. Ramon Urias is 15-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Judge has 36 home runs, 46 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .292 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 15-for-36 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Michael King: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)