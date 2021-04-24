 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Athletics vs. Orioles Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Orioles Saturday. Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) hits the mound for the A’s.

The Orioles are 1-7 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .275, last in the American League. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Athletics are 5-1 on the road. Oakland has hit 25 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with six, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
MASN2≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

