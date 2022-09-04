 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
MASN2≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Athletics aim to stop 4-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

Oakland Athletics (49-85, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-61, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (3-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -181, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 39-24 record at home and a 71-61 record overall. The Orioles are 44-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 27-41 in road games and 49-85 overall. The Athletics have gone 28-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 46 extra base hits (21 doubles and 25 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 21 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .227 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 8-for-33 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .213 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.