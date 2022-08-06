MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Baltimore is 55-51 overall and 30-20 at home. The Orioles are 37-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 19-34 on the road and 43-63 overall. The Pirates have a 26-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .259 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-30 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 16 home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .258 for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (side), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)