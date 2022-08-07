MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Pirates try to stop 4-game road slide, play the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-64, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-51, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (1-6, 6.20 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -171, Pirates +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a four-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 31-20 record at home and a 56-51 record overall. The Orioles are 38-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 19-35 in road games and 43-64 overall. The Pirates have a 19-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 19 home runs while slugging .457. Jorge Mateo is 8-for-32 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 14 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 7-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (side), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)