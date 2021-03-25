Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on March 25 Live Online

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles and Nationals games all year long.

If you are a Pirates fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh all season long, you will need a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV. It is also available on AT&T TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option