How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

  • When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
  • TV: Root Sports Northwest and MASN
  • Stream: Watch with
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest.  Both RSNs are only available with a . This is your only option to stream Orioles and Mariners games all year long.

Justus Sheffield of the Mariners will face John Means of the Orioles.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year. The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last ye

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

