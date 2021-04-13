How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Root Sports Northwest and MASN

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV . This is your only option to stream Orioles and Mariners games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Justus Sheffield of the Mariners will face John Means of the Orioles.

The Orioles went 13-20 at home in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year. The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 60 total home runs last ye

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option