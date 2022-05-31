How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Mountcastle leads Orioles against the Mariners after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (20-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-29, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Orioles: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Seattle Mariners after Ryan Mountcastle had four hits against the Red Sox on Monday.

Baltimore is 21-29 overall and 12-11 at home. The Orioles are 13-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 20-28 overall and 8-18 in road games. The Mariners are 17-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 12-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with nine home runs while slugging .439. Ty France is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: day-to-day (undisclosed), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)