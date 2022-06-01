 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Orioles into game 2

Seattle Mariners (21-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-30, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 7.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Orioles +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore has a 12-12 record at home and a 21-30 record overall. The Orioles have gone 12-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle has gone 9-18 in road games and 21-28 overall. The Mariners are 18-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 12 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .291 for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .259 for the Mariners. Ty France is 17-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: day-to-day (undisclosed), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

