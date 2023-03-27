 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game For Free Online

Mike Nelson

Bird vs Bird. On Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the St. Louis Cardinals in the Florida Grapefruit League. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
MASN≥ $99.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: March 27, 2023

Top-ranked Cardinals in the 2023 Spring Training Grapefruit league meet Baltimore’s Orioles for the first time as the league winds down tomorrow. Both teams come into the game with 16 wins — the Orioles on a 3-game winning streak.

Pitching Leaders:
Miles Mikolas (St. Louis)
Kyle Gibson (Baltimore)

Batting Leaders:
Brendan Donovan (St. Louis): 4 HR, .283 Avg, 10 RBI
Austin Hayes (Baltimore): 4 HR, .333 Avg, 10 RBI

Umpires:
Home Plate Umpire - Junior Valentine
First Base Umpire - Jonathan Parra
Second Base Umpire - Emil Jimenez
Third Base Umpire - Mark Stewart

The game will be played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida with great weather conditions (cloudy and 77º).

