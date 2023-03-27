How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game For Free Online

Bird vs Bird. On Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the St. Louis Cardinals in the Florida Grapefruit League. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Game

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: March 27, 2023

Top-ranked Cardinals in the 2023 Spring Training Grapefruit league meet Baltimore’s Orioles for the first time as the league winds down tomorrow. Both teams come into the game with 16 wins — the Orioles on a 3-game winning streak.

Pitching Leaders:

Miles Mikolas (St. Louis)

Kyle Gibson (Baltimore)

Batting Leaders:

Brendan Donovan (St. Louis): 4 HR, .283 Avg, 10 RBI

Austin Hayes (Baltimore): 4 HR, .333 Avg, 10 RBI

Umpires:

Home Plate Umpire - Junior Valentine

First Base Umpire - Jonathan Parra

Second Base Umpire - Emil Jimenez

Third Base Umpire - Mark Stewart

The game will be played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida with great weather conditions (cloudy and 77º).