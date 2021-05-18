 Skip to Content
How to Watch Rays vs. Orioles Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Baltimore’s Mullins puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rays. Rays: Luis Patino (1-1, 1.54 ERA, .69 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Orioles are 8-12 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .375 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .516 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rays are 7-8 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.64. Tyler Glasnow leads the team with a 2.36 earned run average.

