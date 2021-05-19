How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Cedric Mullins is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Baltimore readies to play Tampa Bay. Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts).

The Orioles are 8-13 against AL East opponents. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Mullins with a mark of .373.

The Rays are 8-8 against opponents from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Tyler Glasnow leads the team with a 2.36 earned run average.

The Rays won the last meeting 13-6. Andrew Kittredge earned his fourth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

