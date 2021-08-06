How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +130, Rays -150; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Orioles are 17-31 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .384.

The Rays have gone 30-22 away from home. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 139 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 23 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Collin McHugh recorded his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Tanner Scott registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option