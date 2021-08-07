MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +175, Rays -207; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 17-32 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBI per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 31-22 on the road. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .361.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-6. Drew Rasmussen recorded his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option