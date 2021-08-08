MLB Streaming: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +156, Rays -181; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 17-33 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Rays are 32-22 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Rays won the last meeting 12-3. Shane McClanahan earned his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his third loss for Baltimore.

