How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-13, 6.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +192, Rays -232; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 19-41 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .369.

The Rays are 38-25 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-2. Shane McClanahan earned his eighth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Jorge Lopez took his 14th loss for Baltimore.

Live TV Streaming Option