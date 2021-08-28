MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.78 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles +174, Rays -204; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 19-42 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .404 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .530.

The Rays are 39-25 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Rays won the last meeting 6-3. Shane McClanahan recorded his ninth victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey registered his 14th loss for Baltimore.

