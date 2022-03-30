 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview

