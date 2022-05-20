How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles take on the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (23-15, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-24, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-0, 1.72 ERA, .83 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Orioles +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

Baltimore is 15-24 overall and 10-10 at home. The Orioles have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tampa Bay is 23-15 overall and 13-9 at home. The Rays have a 21-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Wander Franco has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 9-for-27 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)