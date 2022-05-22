How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels
On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles and Rays meet with series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay Rays (24-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-25, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -168, Orioles +145; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
Baltimore has an 11-11 record at home and a 16-25 record overall. The Orioles are 11-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Tampa Bay has a 24-16 record overall and a 13-9 record in home games. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.
The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rays are ahead 4-1 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with seven home runs while slugging .421. Trey Mancini is 14-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Wander Franco has four home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI while hitting .263 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
Rays: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)
Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (left shoulder), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)