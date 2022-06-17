How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rays look to break 3-game road skid, play the Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (35-28, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 19.29 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, two strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 15-15 in home games and 28-37 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 14-15 record on the road and a 35-28 record overall. The Rays have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with 12 home runs while slugging .488. Austin Hays is 11-for-41 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Manuel Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 RBI for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 3-for-16 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (hang), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left achilles ), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)