How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rays enter matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (35-29, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 1.45 ERA, .91 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -170, Orioles +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 29-37 record overall and a 16-15 record at home. The Orioles are 17-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 35-29 record overall and a 14-16 record in road games. The Rays have a 9-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Rays are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has six doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-43 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .269 batting average to rank ninth on the Rays, and has six doubles and three home runs. Manuel Margot is 13-for-37 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 4-6, .225 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (left achilles ), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)