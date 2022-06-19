MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 19, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rays take on the Orioles after Mejia's 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (36-29, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-38, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Orioles +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Francisco Mejia’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Baltimore has a 29-38 record overall and a 16-16 record at home. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .378.

Tampa Bay has a 15-16 record on the road and a 36-29 record overall. The Rays have a 9-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Rays are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini ranks fifth on the Orioles with a .283 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-44 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with seven home runs while slugging .415. Ji-Man Choi is 13-for-32 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 4-6, .252 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)