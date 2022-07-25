How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles host the Rays to begin 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (52-43, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (47-48, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (6-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Orioles +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a four-game series.

Baltimore has a 26-19 record in home games and a 47-48 record overall. The Orioles have a 34-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 52-43 record overall and a 21-25 record in road games. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Rays are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 15-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 20 doubles, four home runs and 30 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-31 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)