How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rays come into matchup against the Orioles on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (52-44, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-48, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA, .80 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -203, Orioles +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays look to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 27-19 record at home and a 48-48 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.95 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tampa Bay is 52-44 overall and 21-26 in road games. The Rays have hit 88 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Rays hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .265 for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 17-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 13 home runs while slugging .485. Francisco Mejia is 10-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Jonathan Arauz: day-to-day (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)