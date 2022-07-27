MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rays aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (52-45, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-48, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Orioles +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will look to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 49-48 record overall and a 28-19 record in home games. The Orioles are 35-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay has a 21-27 record in road games and a 52-45 record overall. The Rays are 14-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 16-for-38 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 14 home runs while slugging .506. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)