How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on July 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Orioles face the Rays leading series 2-1

Tampa Bay Rays (53-45, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-49, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Orioles: Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays, leading the series 2-1.

Baltimore has gone 28-20 at home and 49-49 overall. The Orioles have an 18-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 22-27 in road games and 53-45 overall. The Rays have a 39-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Rays have an 8-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 13-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles and four home runs while hitting .294 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: day-to-day (back), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)