How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Baltimore Orioles face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2 or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Preview: Rangers visit the Orioles to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (37-40, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -111, Rangers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Baltimore has an 18-17 record in home games and a 36-44 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Texas is 20-20 on the road and 37-40 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 15 home runs while slugging .423. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-38 with six doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 16 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .210 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)